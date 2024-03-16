The Muafakat Nasional alliance was formed in September 2019 when both Umno and PAS were in the opposition bloc.

PETALING JAYA: Umno is not at fault for the collapse of its Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance with PAS, says Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In light of this, Zahid said, it would be better for the party to stick with its current allies in the unity government, which include former rival DAP.

“I think that for the time being, let (Umno) work with our allies in the Madani government to uphold political strength and stability,” he said in dismissing renewed calls for MN’s revival, Bernama reported.

Zahid, a deputy prime minister, said Malaysians can assess what is happening in the political sphere themselves.

“Let politics be based on the democratic system with Islamic values as a priority,” he said.

MN was formed in September 2019 when both Umno and PAS were in the opposition bloc following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th general election in May 2018.

The pact fell apart after PAS formed Perikatan Nasional with Bersatu while insisting that Bersatu be included in MN, which Umno was against.

Last month, PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin said the Islamic party was sincere about uniting the ummah through MN. He said he was “confident” that informal talks between Umno and PAS leaders to revive the pact would yield results.

Umno Supreme Council member Sharkar Shamsudin shot this down, saying that MN was dead and buried, while Bersatu said PAS did not discuss its plans to revive the pact.