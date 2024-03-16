The music has stopped, hopefully not forever, for Penang House of Music and its founder, Paul Augustin (left), and his team. (PHoM Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: The financially troubled Penang House of Music (PHoM) closed down today after operating for seven years, but expressed hope of reopening eventually.

PHoM said it was “somewhat inevitable” to shutter operations given its financial circumstances, but thanked the Penang government and Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) for helping the museum financially.

It said the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns meant it could not open consistently for about 16 months, leaving it with financial losses that were hard to recover from.

“For the last seven years, PHoM has been home to a wonderful exhibition which has captured the diverse beauty of not only Penang’s but also Malaysia’s culture, arts and musical landscape. It has also housed a major resource centre, and a vibrant performance space,” it said in a statement.

“We would like to thank our families, friends, old and new, who’ve walked through the doors of PHoM, and all those who have supported us in any and every way, from near and far, through good times and bad, all these years.

“We look forward to the day when PHoM rises again like the sun after a dark night. With this, we thank you and bid you all goodnight and not goodbye.”

The museum highlighted forgotten music genres and had a resource centre which served as a focal point for musicians, scholars, academicians, students and others interested in Penang’s musical history.

It was set up with an initial fund of RM3 million from PBAPP in 2016, and had been reliant on support from the state government since its opening.

The museum has consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top 10 “must visit” spots in Penang, and was recognised by CNN as one of the state’s essential experiences.

During a trip to the centre recently, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said discussions were ongoing with MyCreative Ventures, a GLC, to explore options to sustain PHoM’s operations for the long term.