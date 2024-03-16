The 15 Indonesians, comprising 10 women and five men, were arrested by the immigration department at a renowned sports school in Bukit Jalil. (Federal territories immigration pic)

PETALING JAYA: The immigration department has issued two summons to a renowned sports school in Bukit Jalil for allegedly employing undocumented foreign workers as cleaners.

The department’s federal territories director Wan Saupee Wan Yusoff said the summons were issued to obtain the school’s explanation following the arrest of 15 Indonesians, comprising 10 women and five men.

“All 15 have been detained at the Bukit Jalil immigration depot for further investigations due to reasonable suspicion of having violated Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement.

Section 6(1)(c) prohibits foreigners from entering the country without a valid pass. Those found guilty are liable to a fine of not more than RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both, as well as up to six strokes of the cane.

Section 15(1)(c), on the other hand, refers to unlawful presence in Malaysia in instances where the pass issued to the foreigner to enter the country has expired. Those found guilty are liable to a fine of not more than RM10,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both.

In a separate operation, the department arrested four locals, comprising a woman and three men, who are company owners. They are alleged to have provided false information on several application documents for the foreign worker recalibration programme (RTK) 2.0.

Wan Saupee said the suspects had allegedly used false company addresses and falsified several other company documents.

The four were detained pursuant to Section 56(1)(k) of the Immigration Act, he added. If found guilty, they are liable to a fine of not more than RM30,000 and a jail term of not more than 10 years, as well as up to six strokes of the cane.

He said all employers making any sort of application must be responsible for ensuring all documents submitted are legitimate and issued by the right party, and not through agents or third parties.

He also advised all employers who have registered undocumented foreign workers for the RTK 2.0 programme to complete the verification process to ensure temporary permits are issued promptly.