The Porsche Cayenne’s windscreen, bumpers and lights were damaged in the incident, while the elephant was reported to have been injured in the leg. (PDRM pic)

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man escaped unhurt after the vehicle he was driving crashed into an elephant in Kampung Kolam, Setiu, near here, last night.

Setiu district police chief Afandi Husin said the driver, Sharul Azma Che Samaon, 42, a company manager, escaped unhurt.

However, his Porsche Cayenne’s windscreen, bumpers and lights were damaged in the incident, in addition to other parts of the body being dented.

He said that police received a call regarding the incident at 10.15pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident is believed to have occurred while the victim was travelling from Rhu 10 to Lembah Bidong.

“Upon arrival at the location of the incident at KM45, Kampung Kolam which is along the Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kampung Raja route, the driver of the vehicle did not have time to avoid the animal, which was on the road,” he said, in a statement.

Afandi said that the elephant, which was seen roaming in the area since 6.30pm yesterday, was reported to have been injured in the leg, and fell at the scene before fleeing into the nearby forest about 10 minutes later.

“The Besut branch of the wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan) has been informed for them to take further action.

“Efforts to locate the elephant are still being carried out by nine members of Perhilitan Besut, with the help of the public. The elephant is believed to be heading to Bukit Putera, Setiu,” he said.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Meanwhile, the state’s agriculture, agro-based industry and rural development committee chairman, Azman Ibrahim, in a Facebook post, said that the elephant had been under the observation of state Perhilitan for the past few days, because it was found wandering around Setiu and was in the process of being caught and relocated.