PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has cautioned families of victims on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 against raising their hopes over the proposed new search for the aircraft.

Days before the 10th anniversary of the incident this month, transport minister Loke Siew Fook announced that a new search for the wreckage could be launched by US firm Ocean Infinity.

Anwar said a decision would likely be made in the coming weeks, after reviewing the proposal by the Texas-based company, Bernama reported.

However, he warned that relatives of the missing plane should not expect any breakthroughs.

“I don’t want to give them any false hope that we can resolve this matter,” Anwar was quoted as saying.

“But I want to convince them that we are doing everything possible even if it ends up costing substantial funds.”

A total of 239 people, including more than 150 Chinese nationals and 50 Malaysians, were on board the aircraft when it disappeared while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, in what is considered to be one of aviation’s biggest mysteries.

Anwar, who was opposition leader in 2014, said he was just as puzzled by the plane’s disappearance.

“I can’t understand, in this day and age, how a large aircraft like that can just disappear,” Anwar said.