A group of former housemen is believed to have filed a complaint with the Ipoh hospital director about a series of alleged sexual harassment incidents involving a doctor.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has launched an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against a doctor at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak.

State health department director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said an independent investigation committee was set up on Feb 29 to look into the complaints.

“The committee comprises officers appointed by the ministry’s deputy director-general (medical).

“The ministry regards these allegations as very serious as it has zero tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace,” Feisul said.

He said the committee is collecting evidence as part of its investigation.

Yesterday, an anonymous letter made its rounds on social media, stating that a group of former housemen had filed a complaint with the Ipoh hospital’s director about a series of alleged sexual harassment incidents involving a doctor.