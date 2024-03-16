Sports and youth minister Hannah Yeoh said the ministry’s secretary-general Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu had visited the project site three times since December to check on its progress. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The development of the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC) project in Muar is progressing according to the plan, says sports and youth minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the project is being monitored closely by her ministry and Johor youth, sports, entrepreneur development, cooperatives and human resources committee chairman Hairi Mad Shah.

“In fact, the TMIYC Muar project has been progressing according to schedule since the visit of the Johor menteri besar in December, when a stern warning was issued to the contractor, and not because of the Muar MP’s visit,” she said in a Facebook post.

Yeoh was responding to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman lamenting the delays in the project.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Syed Saddiq said the project was supposed to be completed in December 2022 but the contractor involved was given an extension four times.

He also said he had sent the ministry three letters on the project’s delays.

Yeoh said the ministry’s secretary-general, Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu, had visited the project three times since December.

His last visit on Friday was to inform Syed Saddiq on the latest status of the project.

Yeoh also said Syed Saddiq had entered the project’s construction site without permission to record videos.

She said the MP had issued inaccurate statements about the project on his social media.