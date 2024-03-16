Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said SMH Rail Sdn Bhd’s performance will be monitored by the ministry.

PETALING JAYA: Contractors who win government awards should just focus on getting the job done well, instead of trying to curry favour with the ministers, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

Loke said there was no need to “know the minister” in such a situation.

“As far as the current government is concerned, you don’t need to know the minister. You just need to know how to do your work.

“Most importantly, do your work well,” he said at a “Pay As Use” contract handover ceremony between the Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) and SMH Rail Sdn Bhd.

Loke, who shared a video of his speech on his Instagram account, confessed to not knowing the owner of SMH Rail before today’s event.

SMH Rail is a Malaysian company that manufactures locomotives, wagons and rail axles, and provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

He said he hoped SMH Rail can deliver on its agreement with RAC, adding that the company’s performance will be monitored by the ministry.

“So I would like to offer this gentle reminder, we hope this responsibility will be carried out to the best of your (SMH Rail’s) ability.”

Loke said the company played an important role in helping the government with its goal to encourage the use of trains for cargo, with the aim of reducing heavy vehicles on the road. He said this would, in turn, help to reduce the number of road accidents.

“If you don’t do well and you don’t deliver, then don’t expect to be given other opportunities from the transport ministry, or even from the government.

“So, I hope this is a challenge (to) whichever companies that win government contracts, do your work well,” he said.