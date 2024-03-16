Lim Guan Eng was asked if he thought the admission of current and former Bersatu leaders into PKR would cause the coalition to lose support.

PETALING JAYA : DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng says support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not wane amid reports of “high profile” figures leaving Bersatu to join PKR.

Lim said he believed that PH supporters will focus on the government’s performance in improving the economy.

“Support for PH hinges more on economic performance, (implementing) reforms, political stability and also fulfilling election promises we made.

“These are more important than who (from the opposition) you accept as a member,” he told reporters after an event here.

Lim was asked if he thought the possible admission of current and former Bersatu leaders into PKR, DAP’s ally in PH, would cause the coalition to lose support.

On Wednesday, Utusan Malaysia quoted PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as saying that high-profile individuals from opposition parties, including current and former leaders, had submitted applications to join PKR.

Previously, FMT cited a source as saying that hundreds of Bersatu grassroots members wanted to join PKR for a variety of reasons, including being unable to advance their political careers in the Malay-based party.

Lim said the decision whether to accept the current and former Bersatu leaders or members lay solely with PKR.

“If there is any necessity, it would be raised at PH meetings. This pertains to another party’s internal affairs, so whether they choose to take them in is left to their decision,” he said.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim had urged PKR to exercise caution in accepting high-profile leaders defecting from other parties, saying the party must protect its “clean” image.

Hassan said it was important for the party to be both inclusive and cautious. He said PKR should only welcome leaders and members of other parties into its fold if they honestly embrace the principles and ambitions of the Pakatan Harapan component member.

PKR’s former Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye, however, said the party should keep an open mind about whether to accept defecting Bersatu members into its fold, saying many have in the past made significant contributions.

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said it had its own mechanisms to vet and prevent “Trojan horses” from joining the party and this had resulted in some applications being placed on hold in the past.

