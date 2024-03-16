Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said it was not only important to have sound laws but also to ensure effective implementation to achieve the intended impact. (Azalina Othman pic)

SHAH ALAM: The authorities will come down hard on schools that try to conceal acts of sexual harassment against students, says law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said.

She said anyone who failed to report suspected cases of sexual harassment against children, whether they occur in school or at home, can be charged under Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Under Section 19 of the Act, the failure to provide information on such incidents entails a punishment of a fine of not more than RM5,000.

“If you know (about such cases) but don’t report it, you will be charged under Section 19.

“We will find you if you don’t report it. So it is better for you (school administrators) to report,” Azalina told a press conference at the National Convention on Protecting Students from Sexual Exploitation.

She was asked to comment on action that can be taken against administrators who refuse to disclose sexual misconduct involving their students out of fear of damaging the school’s reputation.

“We assure that those who provide information will be given protection under the law,” she said.

Azalina stressed the importance of not only having sound laws but also ensuring their effective implementation to achieve their intended impact.

“Hence, now we are taking a collaborative approach with agencies from other ministries to move forward together.

“This time, we want teachers to assist us in implementing the law (protecting children) in schools,” she added.

Earlier, Azalina, on behalf of the legal affairs division, and education minister Fadhlina Sidek signed a memorandum of cooperation towards the protection of students from sexual exploitation.