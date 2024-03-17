Participants at the women’s march held in Kuala Lumpur on March 9.

PETALING JAYA: Four people have been summoned by the police for questioning in relation to a women’s march held in Kuala Lumpur on March 9.

Women’s March Malaysia (WMMY) said the four, comprising two participants of the march, one WMMY committee member and one of WMMY’s legal representatives, were served with a notice under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“They will be called to the Dang Wangi police headquarters at 2.30pm tomorrow,” it said in a statement.

The movement questioned the “repeated cycles” of the police opening up investigations against those who exercised their right to peaceful assembly.

“We would like to remind (the authorities) that Article 10 of the Federal Constitution clearly states that every citizen has the right to freedom of speech and expression and all citizens have the right to assemble peaceably and without arms,” it said.

WMMY also lamented that the committee was not officially informed of the police’s investigation against the march.

On March 10, Dang Wangi police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said an investigation had been opened into the women’s march, held in conjunction with International Women’s Day, and that WMMY, as the organisers, would be summoned to provide their statements.

“Investigations are being carried out under Section 15 of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said.

Section 15 of the PAA provides for considerable limits and requirements on the date, time and location of a physical peaceful gathering, while Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 deals with “insulting behaviour”.

About 200 participants gathered outside the Sogo shopping complex before marching to Dataran Merdeka.

WMMY previously claimed that the police rejected their notice to hold the march four times before it was accepted, but this was later denied by Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Allaudeen said the group submitted the notice on March 1, but it was returned to them as they were also required to complete a form containing 14 questions.