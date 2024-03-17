An aerial view of the reclamation work being done on Silicon Island in the southern waters of Penang island. (Penang Infrastructure Corporation pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Penang Infrastructure Corporation said 92.3% of eligible fishermen have registered for Silicon Island’s social impact management plan.

The corporation’s CEO, Farizan Darus, said this includes a 100% registration rate for fishermen from Permatang Tepi Laut and Gertak Sanggul as well as 92.3% from Teluk Tempoyak.

“Except for Sungai Batu (54.22%), the remaining areas (Teluk Kumbar, Batu Maung, Seri Jerjak, Pulau Betong and Kuala Sungai Burong) have also generally recorded above 92% registration.

“Efforts are ongoing to engage the remaining eligible fishermen before the closing date of March 31,” he said in a statement.

Farizan said the high registration rate reflected the trust and confidence of the fishing community in the state government’s commitment to fulfilling the promised benefits.

These include ex-gratia payment, provision of new boats and engines, education assistance, new sheds, upskilling training, jobs and business opportunities.

Last month, seven fishermen, together with two NGOs, filed a suit against the Penang government to stop the reclamation project in the island’s south, alleging that it has already adversely affected their livelihoods.

The fishermen, led by Zakaria Ismail of Unit Nelayan Sungai Batu, along with Sahabat Alam Malaysia and Jaringan Ekologi dan Iklim, want the Penang South Island project to be declared illegal.

They also want the state government to reverse the reclamation of already affected areas if their application succeeds.

Work on the RM8.5 billion reclamation project began last September, with 920ha to be reclaimed for the creation of Silicon Island, touted as the “electronic industry’s hinterland”.

Farizan also said the project proponent has also been diligently submitting water quality reports to the department of environment (DoE) on a monthly basis since October 2023.

“To date, we have not received any queries or concerns regarding our water quality report from DoE, indicating that our submissions have been satisfactory and follow the approval conditions,” he said.

The judicial review application challenges the planning permission granted for the project on Aug 21, 2023. The parties want to invalidate the planning permission, overturn the decision, restore the affected areas and seek compensation for lost income.

It names the state town and country planning department director, Penang state planning committee (of which the chief minister is the chair), the Penang government and the developer, SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd, as respondents.