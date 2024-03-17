A video of the incident has gone viral since March 12, depicting a group of motorcyclists said to be ‘Mat Rempit’ getting into a brawl.

PETALING JAYA: Police have opened an investigation into a brawl involving a group of “Mat Rempit” at Bukit Ampang in Selangor.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said no reports had been lodged over the brawl, but the police initiated an investigation after being alerted to the incident, which went viral on social media.

“We have opened an investigation paper under Section 148 of the Penal Code,” he told FMT.

Section 148 of the Penal Code deals with rioting with a weapon and provides for a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

At one point in the video, one of the bikers fell to the ground after punching another, prompting more than five others to kick him and beat him with helmets.