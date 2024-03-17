Police said the deceased was sent to Shah Alam Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA: The police have launched an investigation into the death of a foreigner found floating in the river at Section 17, Shah Alam.

Shah Alam police chief Iqbal Ibrahim said they received a call just before midnight about the discovery of the man’s body.

“Early investigations show that the man is a Nepali based on a copy of his passport found on him. He was found fully clothed and facing down in the river.

“Investigations are being carried out with the case being classified as ‘sudden death’ for now,” he said in a statement.

He added that the body was sent to Shah Alam Hospital for a post mortem this morning to determine the cause of death.

According to Iqbal, the forensics department did not find any evidence of a struggle or any injuries on the man’s body, so far.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact investigating officer Shahrul Bakhri at 012-3630512.