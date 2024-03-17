Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Khaw Kok Chin (centre) and Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri (third from left) with the 51kg drug haul in Kuala Kangsar today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA KANGSAR: Police believe they have crippled a drug distribution syndicate following the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 51.5kg of methamphetamine (syabu) worth RM2.57 million here yesterday.

Bukit Aman narcotics crime investigation department director Khaw Kok Chin said the two Malaysian men, in their early 30s, were apprehended yesterday morning in a car here.

He said the first suspect was employed as a factory operator, while the second suspect worked as an electrician.

Three suitcases containing 16 to 17 orange packets each, suspected to be syabu weighing 51.5kg, were seized from the car, he told reporters at the district police headquarters today. Also present was Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri.

Khaw said the syndicate, suspected to have been operating for several months, sourced drugs from the northern states to distribute within Perak.

“Both suspects were employed as drug mules. The first suspect received a payment of RM50,000, while the second suspect was offered RM500 for transporting the drugs. They have been engaged in this activity for the past four months,” he said.

He said the main suspect has a drug-related criminal record, and both tested positive for drugs.

They have been remanded for seven days until March 23 to facilitate the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.