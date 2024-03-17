The express bus on fire after the crash along the North-South Expressway, near Gurun, early today.

GURUN: An express bus driver was killed while six others escaped after being involved in an accident with a trailer lorry at Km75.2 of the North-South Expressway here early this morning.

The bus caught fire after the crash.

Guar Chempedak fire and rescue station chief Fauzi Razali said they received an emergency call at 4.02am.

He said the charred body of the 42-year-old male bus driver was found trapped in his seat.

“Five people, including the assistant bus driver, aged 19 to 57, and a 32-year-old trailer lorry driver survived the crash.

“A 29-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Fauzi said the fire was brought under control at 4.37am and the injured victim was taken to Pendang Hospital for further treatment.

“The operation involved 18 officers and personnel, with assistance from the Amanjaya and Pendang fire and rescue stations, as well as the Gurun volunteer fire brigade,” he said.