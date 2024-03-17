Investigations are being carried out to determine the cause of the fire at the popular hiking spot, says the Selangor fire and rescue department. (Fire and rescue department pic)

PETALING JAYA: A fire broke out on popular hiking spot Bukit Broga in Hulu Langat, Selangor, this evening, destroying 0.8ha of forest on the hill.

Firefighters from the Semenyih fire and rescue station were deployed to the location after receiving an emergency call at about 7.40pm, Bernama reported.

They managed to prevent the fire from spreading.

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the fire involved the area at the peak of Bukit Broga.

“The firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control,” he said. “Investigations are being carried out to determine the cause of the fire. No casualties were reported.”