PETALING JAYA: Police have recovered the body of a foreigner believed to have drowned at Tasik Kota Kemuning in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Shah Alam police chief Iqbal Ibrahim said they received a report early this morning that a man had fallen into the lake at Section 31.

In a statement, he said a search and rescue team found the body near where he was reported missing.

Iqbal said the man was believed to be a foreigner as there were no identification documents found on the body and he did not have a BCG vaccination scar on his left shoulder.

“The deceased might have been under the influence of alcohol as several alcohol bottles were found at the scene,” he said.

The body was sent to Shah Alam Hospital for a post-mortem.

Earlier, Iqbal said police were also investigating the death of another foreigner whose body was found floating in a river at Section 17 in Shah Alam.

He said police received a call just before midnight last night about the discovery of the body.

An early investigation showed that the man was a Nepali based on a copy of his passport found on the body.