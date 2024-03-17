Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said the police, Jakim, and the domestic trade and cost of living ministry will investigate the issue. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar has urged Muslims to remain calm and allow the authorities to investigate the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” at KK Super Mart convenience stores.

Na’im said the police, the Islamic development department, and the domestic trade and cost of living ministry will investigate the matter to identify the cause and party responsible for the controversy.

“I am saddened by what has happened. We are in the month of Ramadan, and some say do not be too sensitive about the word ‘Allah’ on socks, but this cannot be (allowed to happen).

“The word ‘Allah’ is highly esteemed in the eyes of Muslims. Allah is our creator and the act of putting Allah at our feet is an insult,” he said, according to Bernama.

Earlier this week, KK Super Mart issued an apology after the socks were found being sold in its stores. It said the socks were a consignment from a vendor and that it has demanded an explanation from them.

Its founder, KK Chai, said an inspection of its 800 outlets nationwide was immediately carried out and that there were only 14 pairs of socks in three stores that had the word “Allah” on them.

Chai also said the vendor has made a public apology.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh urged Muslims to boycott KK Super Mart outlets, and also filed a police report.

He also urged the company to put up banners apologising for the incident in every one of its outlets, and warned of more drastic action if it failed to do so.

Despite KK Super Mart’s apology, Na’im said Jakim has been ordered to summon a representative from the company to assist in the investigation to prevent a recurrence.

“Apologies are one thing, but we certainly hope that KK Super Mart will not take things like this lightly in future. Audit departments must first look at the goods brought in.

“It is difficult to forgive (when it involves) such sensitive matters. It is hoped that KK Super Mart and other wholesalers and retailers will take note of what happened. It is a very sensitive matter, give Muslims the space (to forgive).”