Seputeh MP Teresa Kok wants action to be taken over ‘every slander and accusation’ against her.

PETALING JAYA: Seputeh MP Teresa Kok will lodge a police report tomorrow over a TikTok video linking her to alleged illegal collection of funds from traders in Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur.

The DAP MP wants action to be taken over “every slander and accusation” against her contained in the video published by TikTok account “AATV News Online”.

The video uploaded today is titled “OUG traders unite in opposing the illegal collection of funds from an association under the patronage of Teresa Kok”.

Kok will file the report at the Brickfields police headquarters at 11am tomorrow.

In the video, one of the traders interviewed said the group claimed to be representing Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) but could not produce any authorisation letter backing this.

He also said the group claimed to be collecting the funds for waste management purposes.

The video included a press conference given by former DAP member Tony Tan, who claimed that an association was previously “selling licences” at between RM3,000 and RM30,000 each for traders to operate.

Tan said a police report has been filed.

He also claimed that the traders were “living in fear” and tried to meet Kok over the matter but failed.

Another purported trader at the press conference claimed that a “gangster” warned her to “be careful” if she did not pay them.

Meanwhile, Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said 27 reports were lodged last year and 19 this year over the issue.

He told FMT the matter stemmed from a dispute between the old committee leading the association of traders at Taman OUG and the new committee that was recently selected.

“It is not that money was being collected illegally. It’s more towards dissatisfaction between the old and new committee, with the latter charging slightly higher fees than previously,” he said.

Ku Mashariman said some of the reports lodged are still being investigated, but most of them have been referred to DBKL for further action.

FMT has reached out to DBKL for comment.

