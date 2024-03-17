German-Thai singer Jannine Parawie Weigel signed a contract with RedRecords Sdn Bhd in January 2020, under which she was obliged to submit at least five songs for an extended play album. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: A local recording company has been barred from “harassing” an international artiste, pending the disposal of a suit between them involving a contractual dispute.

German-Thai singer Jannine Parawie Weigel signed a contract with RedRecords Sdn Bhd in January 2020, under which she was obliged to submit at least five songs for an extended play (EP) album.

In return, RedRecords was required to promote Weigel’s career.

However, their relationship turned sour after Weigel’s EP was not released and RedRecords did not apply for an International Standard Recording Code (ISRC code) for two of her songs.

ISRC is mandatory for any digital release of a recording to any digital platform.

Weigel and her family had questioned the company over the delay in the EP’s release, to which RedRecords replied that no songs would be released until the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

She said she issued a notice to terminate the contract in September 2021 but RedRecords countered this by putting a suspension notice to halt the contract.

The company also claimed her contract was automatically extended by an undisclosed period.

Weigel thought the episode with RedRecords had concluded and proceeded to upload songs on streaming platforms, but the company stepped in and asked the platforms to take down her music on copyright grounds.

She sought a restraining order on RedRecords by the High Court, pending a decision on their contract dispute case.

Weigel is seeking general and special damages as well as compensation for loss of income. RedRecords filed a countersuit against her for damages.

“She was fighting for her rights that she believed were valid and lawful,” Judicial Commissioner Arziah Apandi said in allowing the order to restrain RedRecords.

The judge noted that despite the alleged “suspension” of Weigel’s contract, she never stopped working on her music.

“Regardless of her income and livelihood status, what is clear is that her career was badly affected by the company’s interference,” she said.