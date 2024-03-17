A source from the anti-graft agency said the vehicles were seized from company owners as well as middlemen who paid bribes to officers of an enforcement agency. (MACC pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized eight luxury vehicles worth almost RM6 million owned by a person who is believed to be involved in a syndicate smuggling alcohol and cigarettes into the country.

A MACC source said the vehicles, comprising two Lamborghinis, a Lexus, a Mercedes Benz, a BMW, a Volvo and two Toyotas, were seized in a special operation carried out in the Klang Valley over the past week.

The operation was a joint effort by MACC’s anti-money laundering division, the Inland Revenue Board and Bank Negara Malaysia.

“These vehicles were seized from company owners as well as middlemen who allegedly paid bribes to officers from an enforcement agency,” the source said.

According to the source, the syndicate had been detected engaging in money laundering by channelling illicit funds through the account of a shell company, facilitated by money changers and licensed money lending companies.

The syndicate’s smuggling activities are believed to have resulted in tax revenue losses amounting to over RM400 million and involved bribes totalling more than RM8 million being paid out to several people, including public officials.

The syndicate is suspected of using dummy accounts to pay the bribes.

MACC anti-money laundering division director Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the seizure of the luxury vehicles and said that arrests were made under Sections 17(a) and 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009.