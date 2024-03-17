Firefighters took nearly an hour to control the fire that affected two adjacent homes in Felda Tersang Satu, Raub, early today. (JBPM pic)

KUANTAN: A man died, while his younger brother suffered burns on his hand in a house fire at Felda Tersang Satu, Raub, early this morning.

Pahang fire and rescue department director Wan Zaidi Wan Isa said the victim, Abd Shukur Abdullah Suhaimin, 46, was believed to have fallen behind the house while trying to flee.

The man’s younger brother, Abdul Hadi, 39, suffered burns on his hand.

Wan Zaidi said the department received the distress call at 1.42am and 15 firefighters from the Raub and Sungai Koyan fire stations were sent to the scene, 38km away.

He said two adjacent houses were affected by the fire.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 2.50am.

The first house was razed to the ground while the second house suffered 20% damages.