Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar left home in Pudu on Tuesday after a misunderstanding with her mother.

KUALA LUMPUR: Siti Dhia Batrisyia Chairil Anuar, 12, reported missing since last Tuesday, has been found safe.

She was found walking alone near some shops in Sri Rampai, near Wangsa Maju, about 2.30am today.

Her mother, Syarifah Rosfazila Syed Fazili, confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama.

She said the discovery of her daughter by police from the Dang Wangi police headquarters was reported to her by the Sri Rampai neighburhood watch patrol unit.

“Siti Dhia has already been handed over to me. At the moment, we are at Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a health examination of my daughter,” she said.

The mother had shared the news about her daughter being found on Facebook at 6.45am today.

Syarifah Rosfazila expressed her gratitude to all parties, including the police, for locating her daughter.

Bernama previously reported that the mother believed her daughter left the house in Pudu here after a misunderstanding.

Berita Harian reported that the girl left home after being reprimanded by her mother for missing school.