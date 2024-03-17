Last week, Muda said it will remain as a ‘third bloc inside and outside of Parliament’ just days after PN revealed plans for a nationwide tour with Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman participating.

PETALING JAYA: An analyst says Muda is making a mistake by insisting on functioning as a “third bloc inside and outside Parliament” amid questions raised over Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman being invited to take part in a Perikatan Nasional (PN) roadshow.

Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan said the outcome of the recent general and state elections had shown that the youth party is finding it challenging to compete with parties with long-established roots in the country’s political arena.

“History has shown that they lack strong grassroots support and struggle to attract voters without (the backing of) a strong coalition.

“That is why rejecting the invitation from PN would be a mistake on Muda’s part. The party’s lifespan can be extended if they decide to join forces in the upcoming tour,” Azmi told FMT.

In the six state elections last August, Muda lost in all the seats it contested.

Syed Saddiq had defended the Muar parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) with backing from Pakatan Harapan (PH). Its acting president, Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz, won the Puteri Wangsa state seat in the last Johor legislative assembly election, also after PH had agreed to support its candidate.

Muda said the party would continue to act as a check and balance for both government and opposition blocs and would continue speaking out on the rising cost of living, the need for equal allocations for all MPs and institutional reforms that have not been implemented yet.

It also reminded its members to refrain from issuing statements that “overstep” the party’s decision-making authority.

Azmi said the lack of grassroots support or backing from a coalition would stand in the way of Muda becoming a third force.

“PH is probably out of the picture for the party. So Muda is only left with PN to work with,” he said, referring to Syed Saddiq leaving the government bloc last September.

Mazlan Ali, of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), also said it would be difficult for Muda to become the third force because it was incapable of garnering a wave of support like other parties.

“Muda isn’t a party capable of creating a wave, led by young people advocating principles similar to PH.

“Its two wins in GE15 and the Johor state elections was only because PH allowed them to contest in safe seats,” he said.