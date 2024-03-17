Mum nabbed after toddler’s throat slit
Woman is alleged to have slashed her son’s throat, snapped a picture of him, and sent it to her husband via WhatsApp.
JOHOR BAHRU: A toddler is believed to have died after his mother allegedly slit his throat in Pasir Gudang, Johor, yesterday.
Seri Alam police chief Sohaimi Ishak said the 18-month-old child was in the living room of a house there when the incident happened.
“(The baby’s death) was due to a slash wound to the neck. A neighbour has given a statement to assist in the investigation,” he said.
Sohaimi declined to comment when asked if the suspect had a mental disorder.
The mother, aged 32, has been remanded for seven days.
In the 1.30pm incident, the woman is believed to have slashed her son’s throat, snapped a picture of him in a pool of blood, and sent it to her husband via WhatsApp.
Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram
Police seized a knife believed to have been used in the incident.