The 32-year-old mother has been remanded for seven days to assist in the murder investigation. (Freepik pic)

JOHOR BAHRU: A toddler is believed to have died after his mother allegedly slit his throat in Pasir Gudang, Johor, yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Sohaimi Ishak said the 18-month-old child was in the living room of a house there when the incident happened.

“(The baby’s death) was due to a slash wound to the neck. A neighbour has given a statement to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Sohaimi declined to comment when asked if the suspect had a mental disorder.

The mother, aged 32, has been remanded for seven days.

In the 1.30pm incident, the woman is believed to have slashed her son’s throat, snapped a picture of him in a pool of blood, and sent it to her husband via WhatsApp.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Police seized a knife believed to have been used in the incident.