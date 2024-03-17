Terengganu police chief Mazli Mazlan said during his recent visit to Ayah Pin’s base in Besut, he found no suspicious activities by the 124 residents in the village. (Bernama pic)

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have yet to find any clues or attempts to revive the teachings of Ayah Pin, which were declared deviant in 1997.

Terengganu police chief Mazli Mazlan said during his recent visit to Ayah Pin’s base in Besut, he found no suspicious activities by the 124 residents in the village.

They consist of family members and relatives of Ayah Pin, whose real name is Ariffin Muhamad. He died in 2016.

“Generally, we have not detected anything. However, recently they (villagers) gathered for what seemed like a ‘doa selamat’ (thanksgiving prayer session).

“So maybe due to that, they were believed to be reviving the (Ayah Pin) teachings.

“Continuous monitoring has been carried out together with the Terengganu Islamic religious affairs department (JHEAT).

“There will be no compromise in this matter. If offences are committed, we will take appropriate action,” he said.

Mazli said police had recorded a statement from a woman who filed a report in Pahang saying that the deviant teachings were being revived.

Police are still considering whether to record a statement from the owner of the Facebook account “Imam Muda Kulan”, who also claimed the same thing.

“Police welcome all information and evidence from the public regarding this matter. At the same time, they are reminded not to make unconfirmed statements or exaggerate this issue, which is being investigated by the authorities,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that attempts by certain parties to revive the teachings of Ayah Pin, who once shocked the country with his “Sky Kingdom”, had caught the attention of the state government.

Terengganu information, preaching and shariah empowerment committee chairman Khalil Abdul Hadi said action wold be taken by the authorities if this was true.