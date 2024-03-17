Fadillah Yusof said he is waiting for Perikatan Nasional to confirm a new date for the discussions to be held. (Bernama pic)

KUCHING: Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin and party representatives have requested that discussions regarding allocation issues be postponed to next week, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

He said discussions involving allocations for opposition MPs should have been held last Tuesday.

“All party representatives, namely Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS), Hamzah, and Ronald Kiandee (Bersatu) requested a postponement because Takiyuddin had important matters to attend to in Kota Bharu.

“So maybe next week. The date has not been set yet because we are waiting for them to confirm,” he told reporters after distributing ‘bubur lambuk’ (rice porridge) to the public at Surau Al-Hidayah in Petra Jaya here today.

Fadillah said the discussions will also detail the opposition’s requests to the government, including any form of cooperation that can be established between Putrajaya and Perikatan Nasional.

“After that, I will present them to the government for discussion, and only then will negotiations take place,” he said.

Fadillah also denied claims by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman that his constituency had not received any allocations.

“The allocation to him as an MP is not yet available, but there are allocations for the parliamentary constituency. He (Syed Saddiq) has only met me twice. (However,) I want to discuss with the opposition leader (Hamzah) first,” he said.

In a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat recently, federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said over RM300 million was channelled to the Muar constituency through various projects.