Police have not determined the reason for the attack but have seized a blood-stained knife at the scene.

JOHOR BAHRU: An 18-month-old boy was killed, believed to have been slit in the neck by his mother, in an incident at a residential area in Pasir Gudang here yesterday.

Johor police chief M Kumar said the incident occurred at 1.30pm and preliminary investigations found that the 32-year-old woman had also sent a photo of the child covered in blood to her husband via WhatsApp.

“A knife believed to have been used to slit the child’s neck was also seized at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He said the toddler’s body was taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for an autopsy.

The motive behind the incident is still under investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and a remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be made today.

In a separate case, Kumar said five local men, aged between 35 and 48, were detained to assist in the murder of a 61-year-old man.

He said the victim was found with slash wounds on various parts of his body in Taman Rinting, Masai, at 10.50am yesterday.

Kumar said all the suspects had previous convictions for criminal and drug offences.