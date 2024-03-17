Fadillah Yusof had previously been tasked with negotiating with opposition MPs on allocation requests for their constituencies. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof has denied that the government offered a “confidence and supply agreement” (CSA) to opposition MPs in exchange for parliamentary allocations.

“None. As far as I know, there was no meeting (to make any such offer),” he said in a brief message to FMT.

He was responding to claims made by Ketereh MP Khlir Nor from PAS last week that a CSA was offered to opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin in return for allocations to develop their constituencies.

Fadillah had previously been tasked with negotiating with opposition MPs on allocation requests for their constituencies.

However, Perikatan Nasional (PN) halted the talks on the request for allocations last year, claiming that the government wanted something in return from them.

Meanwhile, Hulu Terengganu MP Rosol Wahid said two conditions were “imposed” on Bersatu and PAS MPs over the CSA and that this had resulted in them rejecting the offer, Sinar Harian reported.

He claimed one of the conditions was that opposition MPs were not to disrupt the government’s efforts until the next general election and whoever breached this condition would be charged in court.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had previously denied there were conditions imposed against MPs who requested for allocations.

Between October 2023 and January this year, six Bersatu MPs declared their support for Anwar, citing that they did so to ensure allocations for their constituencies.

They are Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), and Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).