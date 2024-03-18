The Federation of Taman Medan Residents’ Associations said congestion along roads such as Jalan Templer and Jalan Gasing is worsened by commercial development and heavy vehicles. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Nearly 50,000 Taman Medan residents have expressed their support for the implementation of the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) highway.

Representing these residents, the Federation of Taman Medan Residents’ Associations issued a statement emphasising the project’s benefits for the local community.

“The project has given Taman Medan residents hope as it is expected to address congestion issues by alleviating traffic, upgrading roads and improving infrastructure in the surrounding areas.

“These improvements can directly enhance the quality of life for residents in Taman Medan,” the group said.

It said traffic congestion severely impacted daily activities like commuting to work and school drop-offs, exacerbated by the heavy usage of roads leading to Puchong and the Shah Alam Expressway from Jalan Klang Lama.

This congestion persists towards Petaling Jaya along roads such as Jalan Templer and Jalan Gasing, worsened by commercial development and heavy vehicles.

The federation said retaining the project’s original alignment is crucial to maximise benefits to residents, adding that diverting it from Petaling Jaya would prolong traffic congestion.

“By facilitating smoother transportation and accessibility, this project has the potential to stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance the prosperity of Taman Medan.

“Therefore, we urge the Selangor government and the relevant authorities to expedite the PJD Link project’s approval and implementation,” it said.

On Feb 24, Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari had called on the proposed highway’s developer to renegotiate its alignment with the federal government.

He said that after the August 2023 state elections, his administration received a social impact assessment report from PJD Link (M) Sdn Bhd revealing that Taman Medan and Kinrara residents supported the highway, but those in other areas rejected it.

Amirudin said any changes to the alignment would require the developer to start from scratch, including renegotiating with Putrajaya.