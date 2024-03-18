Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were bidding to be the first Malaysian doubles champions in the All England competition in 17 years. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik fell at the final hurdle in the All England 2024 men’s doubles final as Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto defended the title.

This is Fajar-Rian’s second time winning the All England after first winning the title last year.

Aaron-Wooi Yik lost to the Indonesian pair in straight games 21-16, 21-16 in a match that took about 44 minutes in Birmingham, England, today.

This was Aaron-Wooi Yik’s second appearance in the final of the prestigious tournament, with their first in 2019 when they lost to Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan.

They had the chance to be the first Malaysian pair to win the men’s doubles title in 17 years, after defeating Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-huei-Yang Po-hsuan in straight games 21-16, 21-15 yesterday.

Malaysian players have not won the men’s doubles title at the All England since 2007 when Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong defeated Hwang Ji-man-Lee Jae-jin from South Korea.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

In 2022, Aaron-Wooi Yik achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first-ever world badminton champions from Malaysia by winning the 2022 BWF World Championships in Tokyo.