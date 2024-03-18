House buyers are required to input detailed personal information which is then uploaded on to the Housing Integrated Management System. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The National House Buyers Association (HBA) has expressed concern over the safety and security of the government-operated Housing Integrated Management System (HIMS), which requires house buyers to input their detailed information.

The association said red flags were raised during a recent meeting with the housing and local government ministry, after the ministry said data in HIMS was being shared with five government agencies.

“HBA shared its concern over how personal information, details and data of house buyers are filled in and uploaded on HIMS. HBA is doubtful of the safety and security of the data stored in the system.

“The association said the ministry should not use a system that records data and information. HBA also questioned the ministry’s discretion and power in doing so,” said a recent Bar Council circular which included details of its meeting with related stakeholders on the issue.

Representatives of the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda), the Board of Valuers, Appraisers, Estate Agents and Property Managers, and the Malaysian Institute of Architects were also at the meeting.

HBA said there was a possibility of data breaches and legal implications should the information be revealed, shared or sold to third parties, such as liquidators.

It is currently mandatory for housing developers to key in the personal details of all house buyers in HIMS. The database serves as a centralised system to manage housing-related processes, ensuring compliance with regulations, and enhancing transparency.

Introduced in January 2022, developers must use HIMS for licence acquisition, advertising permits, sales permits and project monitoring.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council expressed concern over lawyers being restricted from accessing HIMS, saying this affected their role in the housing ecosystem.

“Only developers have access to HIMS. The council has expressed its perspective on the significance of lawyers’ involvement in ensuring accessibility to HIMS and (ensuring) access to justice is available to all consumers.

“The legal profession plays a crucial role in navigating the complexities of HIMS and ensuring seamless conveyancing processes, particularly in assisting potential buyers.

“Legal knowledge in HIMS and conveyancing matters remains pivotal in maintaining compliance, mitigating risks and fostering a robust framework for success for all stakeholders,” it said.

The Bar Council also suggested that Rehda obtain independent legal advice in terms of compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 as there was a possibility of third parties obtaining personal data from HIMS.

“Rehda should ensure that purchasers have consented to their information being shared with a third party,” it said.

In its response, Rehda said its concerns at the moment were only whether the information entered into HIMS was accurate and how to deliver homes to purchasers in a timely manner.

The association believes that HIMS can still be upgraded and improved by the ministry since it is fairly new, adding that it suggested other stakeholders such as lawyers be given separate access limited to certain areas in the system.