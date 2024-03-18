The bill aims at amending Sections 15 and 16 of the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 to grant students greater autonomy in managing their association’s activities and finances. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat has passed a bill to amend the Universities and University Colleges Act (Auku) 1971 with a majority voice vote.

Tabled for second and third reading by higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, the bill proposed amendments to Sections 15 and 16 of the Act to grant students greater autonomy in managing their association’s activities and finances.

It was passed following a debate involving 23 MPs from both sides, who expressed support for the amendments but hoped for more in the future.

Several MPs, such as Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Seri Gading) and Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) questioned maintaining Subsection 48A of the First Schedule, which grants the university board power to reduce or extend the term of the students’ union and its members.

“Any extension of tenure should be returned to the central election committee or the election committee for the students’ body or union for dissolution,” Lee said.

Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) raised concerns over Section 15A, which enables student representative councils and bodies to collect funds and receive donations within existing regulations.

“I am worried about external organisations providing funds to students, which could potentially influence activities according to the preferences of these groups,” he said.

Auku was last amended in 2018, removing Section 15(2)(c) which banned students from taking part in activities organised by political parties within university and college grounds, thereby allowing student involvement in politics.

In his winding-up speech, Zambry said the amendments were not unilaterally made by the government as engagement sessions had been conducted with student groups since 2021.

He said Auku has undergone seven amendments since 1971, with most provisions focused on the administration of public universities and the rest addressing student-related concerns.

“I acknowledge that there may be areas where we need to improve over time. In this context, the government is open to continuously improving Auku from time to time.”

On March 19 last year, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim gave an assurance that sections of Auku limiting freedom would be repealed.