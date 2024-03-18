Dr Mahathir Mohamad has a history of heart problems, having undergone two bypass surgeries in 1989 and 2007.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) here today.

Mahathir, 98, was admitted to IJN on Jan 26 for treatment of an infection and observation.

In a statement, his office confirmed that he was discharged from IJN at 11.30am.

Mahathir has a history of heart problems, having undergone two bypass surgeries in 1989 and 2007.

He had been admitted to IJN on a few occasions over the past three years to undergo medical tests.

Mahathir served twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.