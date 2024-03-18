Karim Bujang (third from right) submitted his membership application form to Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah president Hajiji Noor at a breaking-of-fast event last night. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Warisan’s former permanent chairman Karim Bujang has quit the party to join Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat).

According to the Borneo Post, the senior politician submitted his membership application form to Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor, who is also the Gagasan Rakyat president, at a breaking-of-fast event last night.

Karim, a former four-term Bongawan assemblyman, had been an Umno member for over two decades before joining Warisan in 2018.

He contested the Kimanis parliamentary by-election in January 2020, but lost to its incumbent, Barisan Nasional’s Mohamad Alamain, by a margin of 2,029 votes.

Karim adds to the list of former Warisan members, including some assemblymen who have decided to join the Hajiji-led party.