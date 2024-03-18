Google Malaysia said the public should consult official sources such as Bank Negara Malaysia’s website when making any financial decisions on the currency exchange rate. (AP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Google Malaysia has issued an apology for the erroneous US dollar-ringgit (USD-MYR) exchange rate published on its finance page recently.

“We immediately contacted the third party that provides the USD-MYR exchange rate information to correct the error.

“The issue has now been resolved and we apologise for any confusion caused,” it said on X.

Google also said it only provides currency exchange rates for informational purposes.

“Please consult official sources such as Bank Negara Malaysia’s website when making any financial decisions,” it said.

Google published an inaccurate exchange rate on March 15, the second time in which it published inaccurate USD-MYR exchange rate data in 2024. This first was on Feb 6.