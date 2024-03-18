Justices Hanipah Farikullah and Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera are expected to take their oaths of office before Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya this afternoon.

PETALING JAYA: Two senior Court of Appeal judges, Justices Hanipah Farikullah and Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, will be elevated to the Federal Court, according to a source.

The source also said three judicial commissioners – Alexander Siew, Su Tiang Jo and Amelati Parnell – will be confirmed as High Court judges.

The five are expected to receive their appointment letters from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, at Istana Negara today.

Hanipah was made a judicial commissioner in May 2010 and elevated as High Court judge in January 2013. She was promoted to the Court of Appeal in April 2018.

Vazeer was appointed as a judicial commissioner in May 2010 and promoted as High Court judge in February 2015. In August 2019, he was elevated to the Court of Appeal.

Siew and Su were selected as judicial commissioners in July 2020, and Amelati was appointed in April 2021.

Su, who is based in Kuala Lumpur, will take his oath before Court of Appeal president Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, who is also performing the functions and duties of the chief judge of Malaya.

Siew and Amelati will take their oaths before Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Abdul Rahman Sebli. Siew is stationed in Kuching while Amelati is in Kota Kinabalu.