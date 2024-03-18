The High Court in Seremban ruled in favour of the Negeri Sembilan Islamic religious council on the woman’s application to renounce her faith.

PETALING JAYA: The High Court in Seremban today rejected a filing for a preliminary injunction by a woman who wished to declare herself a non-Muslim.

Judge Haldar Abdul Aziz ruled in favour of the Negeri Sembilan Islamic religious council (MAINS), which had filed for the court to dismiss the case, after considering all the evidence submitted.

The 46-year-old businesswoman, who was not named, had first filed an application in March 2023. She named MAINS, the national registration department (JPN) and the government as respondents, Berita Harian reported.

Lawyer S Karthigesan said his client filed the application because she was born to Hindu parents and remained a Hindu until her father converted to Islam when she was four years old and changed her religious status to Islam as well.

“However, she has never recited the ‘shahada’ and has never practised the religion throughout her life,” he said, referring to the statement of Islamic faith required of all who wish to become Muslim.

Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar, representing the respondents, said the woman’s filing should have gone through the shariah court and not the civil court.