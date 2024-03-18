Kelantan executive councillor Izani Husin said the state will overcome its water supply problems by 2028, after several new water treatment plants are completed.

PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan government needs the federal government’s help to replace old pipes in its water supply infrastructure, says executive councillor Izani Husin.

The public works, infrastructure, water and rural development committee chairman said Kelantan faces several constraints it cannot fully overcome in distributing and supplying clean water to its people, including water leakage due to ageing pipes.

“The old pipes cannot handle the high water pressure to distribute water to users because they are deteriorating and face the risk of leakage,” Bernama reported him as saying in Kota Bharu.

The other constraints are dependence on underground water sources, insufficient water treatment plants, and Kelantan’s increasing population.

Izani said the state is also facing problems with water quality, as most of the land is high in minerals such as magnesium, a hard water precipitate that clogs pipes, making water treatment longer and more expensive.

“There is also the issue of drought causing us to ration water distribution according to priority,” he said.

He urged the people to give the authorities time to resolve the problems in stages.

He said the state will overcome the problems by 2028, after several new water treatment plants are completed.

Izani also said the water supply problems in several areas in Bachok is being overcome through a temporary link-up between the Chicha and Pasir Tumboh plants, while the Telok plant is expected to be completed in April.

Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd said today the water supply disruptions at Gunung in Bachok, especially at Taman Putri Saadong and the nearby areas, are periodic and temporary.

It said water supply was cut off because of the intrusion of saltwater in Sungai Pengkalan Datu, Pasir Tumbuh, causing the chloride content to exceed the permissible level.