PETALING JAYA: The Consumer Choice Centre (CCC) has shot down former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s suggestion for the government to restrict sales of vape and e-cigarettes to specialty stores.

Its Malaysian associate, Tarmizi Anuwar, said this would put those in rural or semi-urban areas at a disadvantage when it comes to accessibility.

“Introducing a licensing system exclusively for vape shops could inadvertently push consumers towards unregulated channels, undermining public health objectives,” he said in a statement.

On March 12, CodeBlue quoted health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad as saying he would submit a memorandum paper on proposed regulations under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) to the Cabinet.

It said Khairy was reported to have suggested the government restrict sales of vape and e-cigarettes to specialty stores.

Emphasising that vapes and e-cigarettes are safer smoking options, Tarmizi argued that regulated products such as cigarettes are being sold at convenience stores without the necessity of specialty outlets.

He said Khairy’s suggested restriction would create a monopoly.

“Accessibility to alternative products is crucial in helping consumers quit smoking.

“The selective store licensing system only makes it difficult for consumers to access safer products and creates the tendency to revert to (tobacco) smoking and the black market,” he said.

On Nov 30, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health 2023 Bill with a majority voice vote.

It was passed following a tense debate involving 27 MPs from both sides, who expressed disappointment with the removal of the generational endgame provisions from the bill, which were intended to ban those born in 2007 onwards from smoking.