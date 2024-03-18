Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said an investigation can be carried out if a police report is lodged over the matter. (Bernama pic)

IPOH: Police have urged those who claim to have been sexually harassed by a doctor at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh to lodge reports with them.

Last Saturday, a 43-year-old male doctor at the hospital filed a police report over an anonymous letter accusing him of sexual harassment.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan told the housemen that rather than spreading allegations about the doctor on social media, lodging police reports will ensure that police can open an investigation into the case.

“So far, we have not received any reports from those who wrote the letter or the housemen alleging sexual harassment,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

“There is no need to be afraid. We guarantee that the information they provide will not be leaked to any party.”

Yesterday, Yahaya confirmed receiving a report from a doctor who claimed that the letter had tarnished his reputation.

The letter said a group of former housemen had filed a complaint with the hospital’s director about a series of alleged sexual harassment incidents involving the doctor.

The letter, which was circulated on Facebook and X, claimed that the doctor sexually harassed female trainee doctors, especially in the orthopaedic department, and also threatened to extend their training period.