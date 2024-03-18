(From left) Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh said Ling Tian Soon and Dr Kelvin Yii, his counterparts in MCA and DAP, should not take the issue lightly.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has told his counterparts in MCA and DAP to meet with the country’s Malay community to understand their feelings about the controversial sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

He said that since MCA and DAP have been established for more than six decades, both parties should be fully aware about the reverence that Muslims have for the word “Allah”.

“Therefore, do not take this issue lightly or underestimate it,” he said.

“We advise MCA, DAP and other parties to go to the ground, meet the Malay-Muslims, and inquire about their feelings.

“This issue is damaging the country’s interracial relationship. Islam is the religion of the federation. Therefore, this issue is (one that affects) all Malaysian citizens.

“Umno Youth remains calm. We do not ask the people to riot. We act in accordance with the law. However, there must be accountability for this issue. KK Mart must be held accountable,” he said.

Yesterday, Akmal had said KK Mart should put up banners at all of its 881 stores nationwide to apologise for the sale of the socks, threatening a stronger boycott should it fail to comply.

Earlier today, MCA Youth chief Ling Tian Soon told Akmal to calm down and not encourage the public to boycott KK Mart, which has apologised and expressed regret for selling the socks at its Bandar Sunway store.

Yesterday, DAP Youth chief Dr Kelvin Yii said he understood the sensitivity of the issue, but felt that there was no need for any escalation or excessive threats as they would affect the local economy and racial unity.