MIC deputy president M Saravanan said he will not put his name forward for the party’s presidential election next month.

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC will hold its presidential election for the 2024-2027 term on April 12, MIC deputy president M Saravanan said.

He said he would not enter the race for the party’s top position, currently held by SA Vigneswaran.

Saravanan said the date was finalised at the MIC presidential election committee meeting held today.

“According to the MIC constitution, the president’s term of office ends on May 25, 2024.

“Therefore, according to the constitution, an election must be held before this date,” he said after chairing the meeting at the MIC headquarters.

Saravanan said nomination day will be March 27, between 11am and noon, on the 5th floor of the MIC headquarters.

He said candidates must fill in the required forms, complete with one proposer and one seconder.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

Saravanan said branch leaders who have already held their annual meetings in 2024 can act as proposers and seconders for the presidential election.