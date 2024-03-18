Students identified as weak in reading, writing and counting will be temporarily removed from regular classes and placed under the intervention programme for three months.

PUTRAJAYA: The education ministry will introduce a literacy and numeracy intervention programme in this schooling session to aid Year 1 students who have not mastered reading, writing, and arithmetic, also known as the 3Ms.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said teachers will use the first three months of the academic year to screen and identify the mastery level of each Year 1 student.

“After three months, students identified as weak in the 3Ms will be temporarily removed from regular classes and placed under this programme for three months.

“This aims to identify students who have not mastered reading, writing, and counting yet, and require early intervention tailored to their abilities, capabilities, and learning styles,” she said at a press conference here.

Fadhlina also announced that the ministry has prepared a new curriculum for science and mathematics for students in Years 1 to 3, which will be used from this academic year.

“This curriculum alignment involves updating and reorganising the content of existing Level One (Years 1 to 3) for science and mathematics.”

She also said the reporting of classroom-based assessments will be simplified and made more parent-friendly, with parents given online access to the results of the assessment.