Muda said it will function as a ‘third bloc inside and outside Parliament’, after rejecting an invitation to join a Perikatan Nasional roadshow.

PETALING JAYA: Muda has not closed the door on working with any coalition in the future, including Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN), but wants to remain a “third bloc” for now, says a party leader.

Muda secretary-general Amir Hadi said politics is dynamic, citing how PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) are now allies under the unity government despite years of intense rivalry.

While Muda’s alliance with PH broke down after Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman left the government bloc last September, Amir believed it could be revived if the coalition returns to the agenda of reforms and does not compromise with graft.

“The same goes for PN. If one day they want to focus on the rakyat’s issues rather than race or religion, we are open (to working with them),” he told FMT.

Yesterday, political analyst Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the outcome of the last general election and August state elections showed that Muda is finding it hard to compete with parties with long-established roots.

He added that rejecting PN’s invitation to take part in the coalition’s upcoming nationwide roadshow was a mistake.

Last week, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that Syed Saddiq would be joining the coalition on the roadshow. Muda later said it will function as a “third bloc inside and outside Parliament”.