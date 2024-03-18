Anwar Ibrahim said during his trip he engaged with European-based Islamic scholars to discuss the challenges airising from Islamophobia.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has asserted that his official visits overseas, including the latest one to Germany, are for the nation’s benefit and not for personal pleasure as some quarters have alleged.

At the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly this morning, Anwar said there have been accusations of him abusing power and misusing government funds to vacation abroad, alongside other claims of misconduct.

“My friends, I may not be able to address all of these issues but believe me, during my six-day official trip to Germany, I didn’t even set foot into a shop. I had no activities other than moving between the hotel and meetings.

“I didn’t attend a meeting on the first day and then play golf on the second. That is an outdated practice. There was little free time after my programmes, so I only took a short walk to relax. That is all,” he said.

“If any of these actions are perceived as wrong, then I offer my sincere apologies.”

Anwar just returned from a six-day official trip to Germany.

Besides official meetings with German chancellor Olaf Scholz and president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Anwar said he also engaged with European-based Islamic scholars to discuss the challenges of Islamophobia.

He added that in meetings with various corporate leaders on his trips to China, Australia, and Germany, they commended the improving efficiency of the country’s public service delivery.

“I believe that if we concentrate our efforts, in just a few years, we can restore our nation’s dignity. We’ve fallen behind in digital transformation and energy transition, both of which are critical priorities for our nation,” he said.

“Let us discuss things like that. While it’s fine to talk about bak kut teh once in a while, let’s not dwell excessively.”

