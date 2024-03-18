Nga Kor Ming said Dr Akmal Saleh should not adopt an ‘arrogant attitude’, which is harmful and unproductive. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A minister has accused Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh of violating the “Madani spirit” over his reaction to a convenience store that sold socks bearing the word “Allah”.

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said Akmal should not continue to play up religious and racial sentiments, adding that such approaches were “outdated”.

“What’s worse is that as a member of the government, his actions have already violated the ‘Madani spirit’,” Nga said in a statement, likely referring to having compassion, which is one of the core values the ‘Madani spirit’ espouses.

Earlier today, FMT reported Akmal as saying that an apology from KK Mart over the issue was insufficient.

The Merlimau assemblyman said the lack of understanding from some parties of the issue’s gravity has stirred anger among the Muslim community.

“It cannot be resolved with just an apology. Firm action must be taken to serve as a lesson for others,” he said.

Nga, who is also a DAP vice-chairman, said Akmal should not fan racial and religious sentiments “with such an arrogant attitude”, adding that such behaviour was harmful and unproductive.

“I hope he will reflect upon his actions and stop causing trouble for the government,” he said.

Images of the socks sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store first came under the limelight on social media on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the company apologised and expressed regret over the incident.

Yesterday, Akmal said KK Mart should put up banners at all of its 881 stores nationwide to apologise for the sale of the socks, threatening a stronger boycott should it fail to comply.