No data loss after youth and sports ministry app hacked, says Hannah
The youth and sports minister says the compromised files were administrative and did not contain personal data.
KUALA LUMPUR: The youth and sports ministry confirmed that its cloud application was hacked on Saturday but said there had been no data loss.
Its minister, Hannah Yeoh, said the incident had been reported to the national cybersecurity agency and CyberSecurity Malaysia as soon as it occurred.
“The ministry has taken immediate action and, at the moment, the situation is under control.
“The hacked files were administrative … they did not involve other parties or personal information,” she told reporters after the launch of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi 2024 at the national sports council here today.
Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram
Recently, the group R00TK1T claimed on Telegram that it had hacked the ministry’s cloud app and stolen data.