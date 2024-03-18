Deputy domestic trade and cost of living minister Fuziah Salleh said action will be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

PETALING JAYA: The domestic trade and cost of living ministry has no plans to impose a ceiling price on vegetables, says its deputy minister, Fuziah Salleh.

However, she said the ministry will continue to monitor the sale of vegetables and take action against traders who raise their prices unreasonably under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Under the Act, traders cannot make a profit of more than 50% of the cost.

“We need to understand the supply chain, production costs, and wholesale and retail prices,” Berita Harian quoted Fuziah as saying.

“The ministry does not impose restrictions or ceiling prices, but we monitor (the sale of vegetables) to prevent profiteering. If there is an unreasonable increase, we will take action.”

She was asked to comment on a Berita Harian report that there will be a 25% hike in the price of vegetables because of a lack of supply.

The report said vegetable production is expected to drop by up to 40% next month because of the impending shortage of workers following the government’s move to cancel foreign workers’ quotas which are not used before March 31.

According to the ministry’s website, refined white sugar, liquefied petroleum gas, wheat flour, cooking oil and face masks are the only items that have ceiling prices.